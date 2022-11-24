E Club of Everett Honors John Hoffman With Citation of Achievement Award

John Hoffman can lay claim to being one of the most distinguished broadcasters in the history of Massachusetts interscholastic sports.

The E Club of Everett, the Everett High sports booster organization, paid tribute to Hoffman’s 25 years of calling Everett Crimson Tide football with the presentation of its Citation of Achievement Award.

Legendary broadcaster John Hoffman receives the E Club of Everett’s Citation of Achievement Award at the Nov. 17 dinner at Spinelli’s. Also

pictured are award presenter, E Club officer Michael LaCourt, and Mr. Hoffman’s granddaughter, Shanna McCarriston.

With his proud granddaughter, CBS Sports writer Shanna McCarriston, in attendance, Hoffman accepted the club’s highest award at the E Club Dinner Nov. 17 at Spinelli’s, Lynnfield.

Hoffman has been the Crimson Tide play-by-play announcer for 25 years, with Lynn resident Paul Halloran serving as the duo’s outstanding color analyst. The Hoffman-Halloran tandem was in the broadcast booth for Everett’s incredible run of state championships under the leadership of head coach John DiBiaso.

Hoffman delivered a heartwarming acceptance speech that was followed by enthusiastic applause from the dignitaries and guests at the awards banquet.

“I have a lot of great memories,” said Hoffman. “I made a lot of great friends with the coaches, the players, the fans in the stands. I got to watch the Crimson Tide band.”

Hoffman recalled that “Bippy” Manuel was his early broadcast partner before Halloran became his longtime teammate in the booth.

“They did a great job for me. They made me look good. They carried me and made sure I did what I was supposed to do,” Hoffman said humbly.

Hoffman also thanked broadcast coordinator Josh Del Gaizo, the technical crew, and the videographers for their assistance during games, sometimes amid inclement weather conditions.

“I have a lot of great memories of all the games and the great players and coaches,” said Hoffman. “This is like the cherry on the sundae for me, being here tonight and being honored in this way by Everett. Everett is a big piece of my family and I am very blessed to be a very small piece of the Crimson Tide football program who I consider to be the best program in the state.

“Thank you and God bless you all,” Hoffman said in concluding his remarks.

Hoffman continues to serve as the TV-15 play-by-play announcer for Lynn high school sports. Hoffman’s annual year-ending All-Star Awards Party, in which he and TV-15 honor the top student-athletes in the city, has become a much-anticipated and much-appreciated event on the Lynn sports calendar.