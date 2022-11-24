St. Mary’s, KIPP Earn Super Bowl Berths

The St. Mary High School and KIPP Academy football teams are heading to the Super Bowl.

Coach Sean Driscoll’s Spartans advanced to the Division 6 state final against Stoneham with a 15-14 victory over defending state champion Rockland. Joel Maggs made a key interception late in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.

Coach Jim Rabbitt’s KIPP Panthers defeated Oxford, 34-33, in the Division 8 state semifinals. KIPP will play No. 1 seed Hull in the Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.

KIPP quarterback Juan Setalsingh threw five touchdowns passes in the win over Oxford. Morenel Castro had four TD receptions.