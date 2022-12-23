Freezin For A Reason plunge to benefit Camp Fire North Shore

Special To The Lynn Journal

The Sonia and Capano families have chosen Camp Fire North Shore as this year’s Freezin for a Reason beneficiary.

Camp Fire, which is led by executive director Laurie Hamill, will receive all net proceeds from the annual plunge on January 1, 2023, at 12 p.m. at the Nahant Coast Guard Station.

“We are so grateful that wee were chosen this year as their beneficiary,” said Hamill. “The work we do is so important in the community, and we cannot do it without the support and donations from our community partners. We are so grateful to the Capano and Sonia families.”

Attorney Mario Capano noted that it was George Sonia who started the “jumping-into-the-water” tradition on New Year’s Day 14 years ago.

“This is our seventh year doing it to raise funds for local charities,” said Capano. “We’re glad to be doing it this year for Camp Fire. Laurie is a hard worker who does tremendous work for the children in the city and the North Shore. It’s an outstanding charity that we’re helping out.”

Following the plunge, there will be a fundraiser at 2 p.m. at Rolly’s Tavern. All raffle donations, along with a portion of food and drink sales that Rolly’s generously donates, will go directly to Camp Fire North Shore.

Camp Fire North Shore is a non-profit youth organization serving children and families across the North Shore. They are a co-ed organization whose mission is to provide safe and inclusive out of school time programming that empowers youth to thrive and become caring and confident leaders. They serve over 700 children throughout the year by offering a variety of programming including, State Licensed After School Programs, 21st Century Community Learning Centers, a homeschool program, Teens in Action, and a 10 week summer day camp for kids ages 5-13.

Since its inception “Freezin for a Reason” has raised over $120,000 for several “reasons”, including donating a handicap golf cart to Gannon golf course, helping Lynn Special Needs Camp get a splash pad, Homes for our Troops, the Michele Durgin Scholarship Fund, the Kelly Martin Autism Fund, Camp Rotary of Lynn, and Rally for Ricky Fund for West Syndrome.