Lynn’s Christmas Eve Parade set to start Saturday at 5 p.m.

Lynn Christmas Eve Parade coordinators Jay Walsh and Jordan Avery said the annual parade will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. on Summer Street and proceed through the streets of Lynn.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be aboard the special Santa float to greet children and families.

“This is the last year for this float,” said Avery. “We’ve purchased a Lynn ladder truck that was just retired and will be ready for next year’s parade.”

Avery said the committee is looking forward to “seeing all the smiling faces along the parade route.”

Avery personally thanked Jay Walsh, the Ward 7 councilor, John’s Oil, and the Walsh family for “their generosity to the parade.” Without them, this wouldn’t be possible each year.”

Other members of the parade committee are Janet Melanson, John Walsh, Alan Day, Sonny Maynard, and Richard Black.