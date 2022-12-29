News Santa’s Helping Hands Scavenger Hunt for Children by Journal Staff • December 29, 2022 • 0 Comments Scavenger Hunt teams competed for first place to win the honor of hosting the 2023 Santa’s Helping Hands fundraiser. The Helping Hand committee gave a list to each team to search at hidden sites to accumulate points. Two teams tied for first place. The Red Elves received the distinguished honor to organize next year’s event. Shown above, Lynn Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 10 supports Santa’s Helping Hand. LAOH also had a benefit to help families during the Holiday Season.