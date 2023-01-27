News Briefs 01-27-23

Lynn students named to dean’s list at UNH

University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 Semester

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2022 semester.

Olivia Teague of Lynn earning Honors

Emily Ramroop of Lynn earning Honors

Kevin Baker of Lynn earning Highest Honors

Pelletier Named to Dean’s List at Hofstra University

Emma Pelletier of Lynn excelled during the Fall 2022 semester at Hofstra, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List. Emma’s major is Filmmaking.

Nominate a Young Conservationist

Do you know an outstanding youth who is an advocate for wildlife and conservation? Nominations are now being accepted for the Young Conservationist Award, presented by Zoo New England.

As part of the celebration of Zootopia, Zoo New England’s annual fundraising gala, zoo staff is excited to announce that applications are now being accepted for the Young Conservationist Award. The nominated youth should be enrolled in grades 3 through 12, have demonstrated a positive commitment to conservation at large and/or Zoo New England’s mission, and have engaged in some outstanding action to support this. The award, which includes a $2,500 scholarship to further the recipient’s project and conservation work, will be presented at Zootopia on June 10 at Franklin Park Zoo. The winner and two adults will receive complimentary tickets to Zootopia to participate in the awards ceremony.

“We are honored to once again present the Young Conservationist Award to an outstanding youth who is making a difference for wildlife and the environment,” said John Linehan, President and CEO of Zoo New England. “A cornerstone of the Zoo is to protect the natural world and cultivate the next generation of environmental stewards. Our past winners have been inspiring young individuals who share this mission and we can’t wait to continue this tradition.”

for the Young Conservationist Award are being accepted through Friday, April 7, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Nomination forms are available at https://www.zoonewengland.org/zootopia. Please email questions to [email protected]

Zootopia is Zoo New England’s annual fundraising gala. This year’s event, to be held at Franklin Park Zoo on June 10 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m., promises to be an unforgettable evening. The gala begins with an auction, followed by catered tasting stations and dancing. Attendees are encouraged to wear animal-inspired attire.

from Zootopia will directly benefit Zoo New England’s Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo and will help to further the Zoos’ mission to inspire and educate the next generation of conservation stewards and leaders.

To purchase tickets or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.zoonewengland.org/zootopia or call 617-379-5190.