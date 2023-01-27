Sports betting begins Jan. 31 at Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor announced on Wednesday that the official launch of in-person sports betting at the resort will begin on Tuesday, January 31. The property will begin taking sports bets at 10 a.m. at WynnBET Sports Kiosks. The WynnBET Sportsbook will begin taking bets immediately following a special 10 a.m. inaugural event.

Boston has the best sports fans in the world,” said Jenny Holaday, president of Encore Boston Harbor. “We can’t wait to open Boston’s sportsbook and welcome our guests to bet on their favorite teams.”

In addition to the WynnBET Sportsbook’s ten live betting windows, the resort will feature the most sports betting kiosks in the state with more than 115. The majority of WynnBET Sports Kiosks will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Other onsite options include the Express Sportsbook located on the first floor of the self-parking garage with 20 kiosks and a15-minute parking limit for sports bettors looking to get in and out quickly.

Encore Boston Harbor also offers a website that helps guests create any type of sports bet on their personal mobile device. Guests can save – or copy – the generated QR code and scan it at any open WynnBET Sports Kiosk on property, called Bring Your Own Device (BYOD). The QR code will instantly bring up their desired wager on the kiosk screen, allowing sports bettors the time to build their bet slips from any location, then quickly scanning it at any betting kiosk in the resort..

“We’ve created a thoughtfully-designed sports betting experience for our guests at Encore Boston Harbor,” said Ian Williams, president of Wynn Interactive. “Whether you’re placing your first sports bet ever, or you’re a seasoned sports bettor, we’ve thought through how we can make your visit as easy and enjoyable as possible.”

The Encore Boston Harbor first-ever sports bets will be taken in the WynnBET Kiosk Room at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31. Thirty-two lucky guests will be chosen to place the historic bets. Immediately following, guests can witness Boston championship-winning athletes simultaneously place the first bets at the windows inside the WynnBET Sportsbook. The event will be emceed by ESPN’s Sean McDonough. Championship trophies will also be on display and available for photo opportunities for guests.