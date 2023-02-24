Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Assumption Students Named to University’s Dean’s List

Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a minimum of a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list. The Dean’s List is announced at the completion of each fall and spring semester.

Margaret McHale, Class of 2023, of Lynn

Brady Ryan, Class of 2023, of Lynn

Assumption University, founded in 1904 by the Augustinians of the Assumption, is New England’s premier university for high-quality education, integrating career preparation and education of the whole person, drawing upon the best in the rich and centuries-long tradition of Catholic higher education. Assumption, located in Worcester, Massachusetts, seeks to provide students with a transformative education that forms graduates who possess critical intelligence, thoughtful citizenship, and compassionate service. The University offers 38 majors and 50 minors in the liberal arts, sciences, business, nursing and professional studies; as well as master’s and continuing education degrees and professional certificate programs.

Galatis Named to Dean’s List at Stonehill College

Rachel Galatis of Lynn,a member of the Class of 2023, has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Stonehill College.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

Stonehill College, a Catholic institution of higher learning, was founded by the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1948. Located on the beautiful 384-acre campus and former estate of Frederick Lothrop Ames in North Easton, Massachusetts, it is a community of scholarship and faith, anchored by a belief in the inherent dignity of each person.

Through more than 100 academic programs in the liberal arts, sciences, business and pre-professional field, Stonehill College provides an education of the highest caliber that fosters critical thinking, free inquiry and the interchange of ideas for over 2,500 students.

Lopez Named to Cazenovia College Dean’s List

Sindy Lopez of Lynn was named to the Cazenovia College Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Those named to the Dean’s List have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average.

Cazenovia College is an independent, co-educational college near Syracuse, N.Y., offering graduate and bachelor’s degree programs in the liberal arts and professional studies plus a master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

Karanja of Lynn Named to the Dean’s List

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce Brenda Karanja of Lynn has been named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2022.

Spread across seven dynamic schools and colleges, the University of Hartford has been guiding the purpose and passion of students for over six decades. On our 350-acre campus alongside Connecticut’s capital city, approximately 4,000 undergraduate and 1,800 graduate students representing 48 states and 45 countries come together for a common purpose: to collaborate across different disciplines, diversify perspectives, and broaden worldviews. We’re a four-year private university focused on advancing the public good through meaningful connections within our communities. Our unique approach to comprehensive education gives us the critical perspectives that lead to impact change, regionally and beyond. With degree programs spanning the arts, humanities, business, engineering and technology, education, and health professions, we focus on doing the work that matters.

Orfanos Makes Curry College Fall 2022 Dean’s List

Curry College congratulates Maria Orfanos of Lynn who was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth. The College offers 24 undergraduate majors in specialized and liberal arts programs, as well as graduate degrees in accounting, business, education, criminal justice, and nursing to a combined enrollment of nearly 2,500 students. The student body consists of 1,700 traditional students and nearly 800 continuing education and graduate students. The College offers a wide array of co-curricular activities ranging from 16 NCAA Division III athletic teams to an outstanding theatre and fine arts program.

Springfield College Recognizes Dean’s List Students

Springfield College Recognizes Dean’s List Students for the 2022 Fall Semester.

Springfield College has named Brenden Brown from Lynn to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 fall semester. Brown has a primary major of Exer Sci / Applied ES.

Springfield College has named Douglas Clark from Lynn to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 fall semester. Clark has a primary major of Business Management.

The criteria for selection to the Dean’s List are as follows: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.

Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.

SNHU Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

KAMAR Akande of Lynn

Julianna Beratis of Lynn

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the “Most Innovative” regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner.

SNHU Announces Fall 2022 President’s List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Sulthanamole Thajudeen of Lynn

Sugei Abreu of Lynn

Olieiri Santana of Lynn

Brian Racki of Lynn

Gavriella Figueroa of Lynn

Hope Kincaid of Lynn

Matthew Mehan of Lynn

Close to 7,000 University of Rhode Island students named to Dean’s List

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

They include:

Jennifer Creamer of Lynn

Olivia Langlois of Lynn

Ava Mantenuto of Lynn

Gabrielle Soares of Lynn

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Founded in 1892, the University of Rhode Island is the principal public flagship research and graduate institution in Rhode Island. Competitive and highly regarded, its more than 14,500 undergraduate students and 2,200 graduate students represent 48 states and 76 countries across the globe. With 203 academic programs, URI offers its undergraduate, graduate, and professional students distinctive educational opportunities designed to meet the global challenges of today’s world and the rapidly evolving needs of tomorrow. At URI, you will find some of today’s leading innovators, discoverers, and creative problem solvers.