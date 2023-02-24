The Friendly Knights of St. Patrick 75th Celebration

The Friendly Knights of St. Patrick will celebrate the 75th Annual Scholarship Dinner on Thursday, March 9. It will be held at the Ancient Order of Hibernian Hall at 103 Federal Street in Lynn beginning at 6:00 PM. A traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner with all the trimmings will be served. Live Irish music will play popular Irish songs throughout the evening.

Chairman William McDonald will pay tribute to the founders – Dr. Leo McGuinness, Thomas “T” O’Connor, Jack Barry Sr, and Donald Randazzo – who founded this event in 1947.

Shown (seated), AJ Capano, Dick McGuinness, Program Director Mike Conlon, Mayor Jared Nicholson,

Chairman William McDonald, Tom McGee, David Solimine, Charles Gaeta, and Patrick Gecoya. Standing,

Anthony Migliaccio, Sean Reid, Councilor-at-Large Brian Field, Tim Leonard, Glen Dunigan, Chris Warren,

John Lynch, Jim Finigan, Patrick McGrath, Kevin McGrath, Richard Aswad, Mike Clancy, Kirk Bransfield,

Warren White, Tom Dill, Mike Reddy, John Meklis, Terry Ward, and Ned Shinnick

This year’s celebration will include a special remembrance for 1997 Irish Man of the Year Jack Barry Jr. who served as Chairman for many years. 2023 Irish Man of the Year will be announced for exemplified efforts to the Greater Lynn community and the Randazzo-Solimine Community Service Award recipient. Tickets are $30.00 per person. All proceeds benefit the Scholarship fund.