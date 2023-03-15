Agganis Film Hits Hollywood! – Paramount Global Content Distribution Has Acquired U.S. Distribution Rights for the Film “Agganis the Golden Greek, Excellence to the End”

Special to the Journal

Paramount Global Content Distribution will distribute the documentary, “Agganis the Golden Greek, Excellence to the End,” about Harry Agganis’ life across the country. Agganis will forever be known as the Golden Greek, a legend on the football and baseball fields where he performed incredible feats. The handsome athlete from Lynn, Massachusetts was only 26 years old and hitting .300 as the first baseman for the Boston Red Sox when he died suddenly from a blood clot in his lung on June 27, 1955.

The two-hour documentary was executive produced by Agganis’ grandnephew, Greg Agganis, and his father Michael Agganis. Cramer Productions of Norwood produced the documentary that was narrated by Clark Booth.

The documentary shows black and white films of Agganis as a high school star at Lynn Classical and later as a BU Terrier. He was a first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 1952 draft but stunned everybody by signing with the Boston Red Sox instead so he could be close to his widowed mother. Johnny Pesky and Ted Williams both talk about the gifted athlete in glowing terms.

Portions of the revenue from the film will go directly to Agganis’ alma mater at Boston University in the form of scholarships for its student athletes.

“I am very grateful to Paramount Global. Without their passion and efforts this would have never happened,” said Greg Agganis. “It’s a labor of love and my passion is getting the word out about Harry’s life. I want to continue to spread his legacy. The goal is to get national recognition for Harry. It’s really a wonderful story, it is just as timely today as it was right after he died.”