My Brother’s Table Turns April Showers Into Prizes

My Brother’s Table Soup Kitchen (MBT), located in Lynn, will hold a raffle with a winner every day throughout April, plus a special bonus raffle prize on May 1.

Prizes include Red Sox and Bruins tickets, restaurant gift cards, theater tickets, and more! Total prizes valued over $5,000. Each ticket purchased has 30 chances to win. Every day in April, a name will be drawn, and that lucky person wins that day’s prize. Winning tickets are reentered into the raffle, and are eligible to win again!

Raffle tickets are priced at $30 for one, $50 for two, $100 for five, $250 for fifteen, and $500 for thirty-five. Donors who purchase tickets at the $100 level and above will also be entered into a special bonus raffle to win $500 in scratch tickets. Winners will be notified via email and announced daily on the My Brother’s Table website and social media platforms.

Tickets are on sale now! Get yours before the first drawing on April 1. To purchase tickets online, please visit www.mybrotherstable.org/raffle. To purchase tickets by cash or check, please mail to 98 Willow Street, Lynn MA 01901 and include your contact information in the memo line.

The raffle is sponsored by Mass General Brigham, Eastern Bank, Institution for Savings Bank, Lynn Community Health Center, MG+M The Law Firm, Salem Five Bank, and Techno-Tax. Please join them in supporting the Table while the need is so great.

Founded in 1982, My Brother’s Table is the largest soup kitchen on the North Shore. Open 13,000+ consecutive days, it has provided 6.6+ million hot, free meals and outreach to men, women, and children in need. In 2022, the Table served 989, 392 meals. Because of the intense demand, the Table continues to stay open all day, serving meals to-go. The rising costs of food and supplies, in addition to the volume of meals served, has led to a strain on the Table’s finances. This fundraiser will help.