New Lynn Coalition Honors Unsung Heroes

“Unsung Heroes” of Lynn and Coalition Co-Founder State Rep. Peter Capano were recognized at New Lynn Coalition annual fundraiser at the Lynn Museum. Pictured, the Lynn Delegation Honoring Peter Capano – Ward 2 Councilor Coco Alinsug, Council President Walsh, State Rep. Jenny Armini, Honoree Peter Capano, Mayor Jared Nicholson, Councilor-at-Large Hong Net, Ward 6 Councilor Fred Hogan, and Michael Satterwhite.

