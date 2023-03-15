News New Lynn Coalition Honors Unsung Heroes by Journal Staff • March 15, 2023 • 0 Comments “Unsung Heroes” of Lynn and Coalition Co-Founder State Rep. Peter Capano were recognized at New Lynn Coalition annual fundraiser at the Lynn Museum. Pictured, the Lynn Delegation Honoring Peter Capano – Ward 2 Councilor Coco Alinsug, Council President Walsh, State Rep. Jenny Armini, Honoree Peter Capano, Mayor Jared Nicholson, Councilor-at-Large Hong Net, Ward 6 Councilor Fred Hogan, and Michael Satterwhite.