Sawyer Named GBL Coach of the Year Hennessey, Thurman Are League Co-MVPs

Lynn Classical girls basketball head coach Tom Sawyer was selected the Greater Boston League Coach of the Year, while seniors Lauren Hennessey and Ava Thurman, were voted the GBL Co-Most Valuable Players.

Sawyer guided his team to the 2022-23 GBL title with a 14-0 record. The Rams also won six non-league games to finish 20-0 overall. Sawyer notched his 200th career victory in the regular season finale. Classical fell to Algonquin Regional (Northborough), 58-51, in the MIAA State Tournament.

Hennessey and Thurman, both four-year varsity players, were the catalysts of the Rams’ offense. The pair also excelled for the Rams’ defense that led the GBL in fewest points allowed. Teammates Akiyah Brown, Lauren Wilson, and Keisha Perez were selected GBL All-Stars.

Sawyer, who completed his 17th season as head coach, spoke proudly about his team’s individual awards and humbly of being selected the GBL’s top coach.

“I think it is very fitting that Ava and Lauren were voted by the GBL coaches as co-MVPs of the league this year,” said Sawyer. “I feel we were a very balanced team which led to our success on the court, and Ava Thurman and Lauren Hennessey were the two that led us. Their stats were very similar, and their individual basketball game was very complementary to each other. They both made a commitment to be the best players they could be, they put in the work, so I’m proud and pleased they were selected.

“I’m also very pleased that Akiyah Brown, Lauren Wilson and Keisha Perez were selected as GBL All Stars,” continued Sawyer. “I believe their selections are a testament to the balanced team that we were and recognition of their contributions to our GBL championship season. Each one of them had more than one game where they were the key figure in ensuring the team’s victory. I also want to thank their teammates who helped those five achieve these selections. It takes an entire team, day in and day, out over a long season to achieve the results we did.

“I appreciate the other GBL coaches selecting me as GBL Coach of the Year. The league is full of quality coaches and to be selected is an honor. “However, I feel Coach of the Year is not an individual award but a Lynn Classical Girls Basketball program award that was made possible, and therefore I share it with my assistant coaches, Rob Smith, Shardaye Berry and Alina Garrity. I couldn’t ask for a better, more caring staff that I am very lucky to have. Also I have to thank my players as it takes dedicated and committed players to bring success to any program and that is what I had with the 2022-23 Lady Rams.”

Lynn English girls basketball players Matty Laurino, Amara Flores, and Jaeleigh Perry were selected GBL All-Stars.

Keel named GBL Boys Basketball MVP

Abreu Named GBL Coach of the Year

Warren Keel was selected as the Greater Boston League Boys Basketball MVP by a vote of the league’s coaches. Lynn English head coach Alvin Abreu was voted the GBL Coach of the Year.

Also earning GBL All-Star awards were Lynn English players Tyrese Melo Garcia, Joshua St. Jean, and Nelson Obarisiagbon.

English won the GBL title with a 14-0 record, finishing 19-1 overall. The Bullldogs defeated Cambridge, 79-60, in their Division 1 State Tournament opener before falling to Newton North, 52-38, in the Round of 16.

Lynn Classical placed two of its players on the GBL All-Star team. Freshman guard Marvin Avery Jr., son of Classical head coach Marvin Avery Sr., and junior guard Almina Gerado, were selected to the team.

The Classical team received the GBL’s Sportsmanship Award.