Celebrate Literacy Day Planning Committee Announces 2023 Excellence in Leadership Award Recipient

Special to the Journal

The Celebrate Literacy Day Planning Committee announced the organization receiving the 2023 Excellence in Literacy Leadership Award (ELLA).

We are proud to announce that the recipient of the 2023 Excellence in Literacy Leadership Award (ELLA) is The Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund.

The Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund (LHSF) was established in 1991 by a group of volunteer Latino community members who wanted to assist and support Lynn Hispanic/Latino high school graduates in their transition to college.

The mission of the Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund is to provide annual scholarships to our students of Latino and/or Hispanic ancestry who are graduating from one of the high schools in Lynn.

Since its inception, the LHSF has celebrated and awarded nearly 300 scholarships to Lynn high school graduates, a majority of whom come from homes with limited incomes and are first time college goers. Every year, our selection committee awards 10-15 scholarships ranging between $1,000 to $2,500 each to help students pursue a higher education. This means that over the years we have awarded about $150,000.00 in scholarship funds to well-deserving minority students with financial need.

“The Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund has demonstrated excellence in literacy by going above and beyond to elevate, improve, promote and increase access to literacy and higher education providing opportunities to members of the community” said Saritin Rizzuto, Celebrate Literacy Day Chairman.

Awardees for different categories are chosen by the selection committee made up of a group of community volunteers who come together to identify one local nonprofit organization and two community leaders to honor at theCelebrate Literacy Day and Excellence in Literacy Leadership Award Reception, an annual celebration founded to create awareness about literacy and education while highlighting the important work of grassroot nonprofit organizations and community leaders in the City of Lynn.

The 2023 honorees will be formally recognized at the annual event being held Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Lynn Museum.

For more information about Celebrate Literacy Day and The Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund, please visit our website at www.celebrateliteracyday.org