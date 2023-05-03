Lynn Councilor-at-Large Nicole McClain

Patrick Gecoya

A historic moment happened at Lynn City Hall Council Chamber. Nicole McClain became the first Black female to be sworn-in as Councilor-at-Large. Since the recent passing of Council VP Buzzy Barton, the Lynn City Charter requires a replacement when a council member seat becomes vacant; it was within the 18- month time frame ruling to conduct this ceremony.

Council President Jay Walsh expressed to everyone this was a great moment for the City of Lynn. He continued to say, “I cannot think of a better situation to be in after the loss of Councilor Barton. This is a momentous occasion to have the first woman of color to be on the City Council. I want everyone to realize how the Council is represented. This is your city and your Council Chamber.”

Councilor-at-Large Nicole McClain felt humbled and excited with joy to finish Councilor Barton’s term in office. She said, “I never expected the hard work put into a campaign during 2021 and now to be acknowledged this way. I am so thankful for the support of those in 2021. I am not here for myself. Those who have faith in me know that I will work well with everyone. I intend to be fair and to keep Lynn residents informed of decisions being made that will affect all.”

Nicole’s first official vote as a Councilor was supporting Ward 5 Councilor Dianna Chakoutis being elected as Council Vice-President. Nicole also plans to campaign for her seat in the upcoming election as she stated, “I will keep in mind the importance of this position and how it will affect our community.”

The Honorable Judge James LaMonthe of the District Court conducted the swearing-in ceremony that was a significant part in Lynn history.