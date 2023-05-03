Solimine Receives Lifetime Patriot Award

The newly revitalized Lynn Veterans Council, consisting of veterans’ organizations in the city, honored David Solimine Sr. with its Lifetime Patriot Award during a luncheon Saturday at the Knights of Columbus.

Veterans Council President Charles Dineen and Lynn Veterans Services Officer Michael Sweeney led the impressive ceremony that recognized Solimine for his outstanding commitment and support to veterans’ organizations.

David Solimine receives the Lifetime Patriot Award from Veterans Council President Charles Dineen with Lynn Veterans Director Mike Sweeney, Mayor Jared Nicholson, and State Senator Brendan Crighton.

“I want to thank the guest of honor, David Solimine Sr., who is being recognized by the Lynn Veterans Council for his many years of service and support for all veterans,” Sweeney told the assemblage. “David Solimine has always been there for our veterans. I also want to thank David’s family for sharing him with us for all these years.”

Mayor Jared Nicholson also praised Solimine, who is the owner of Solimine Funeral Homes. He recalled the first time he met Mr. Solimine at an event, and how cordial and welcoming he was to him.

“David Solimine has a way of putting people at ease because he’s so confident in himself and what he has to offer,” said Nicholson. “He’s been so committed to veterans and events such as flag retirements, Veterans Day ceremonies, and Reach Across America. It takes a lot of effort and a lot of work, and it comes from a real, genuine love of country, love of his fellow men and women who have served, and love of his city. We’re lucky to have David Solimine here, and I want to congratulate the Lynn Veterans Council on this incredible selection [for this award].”

State Sen. Brendan Crighton and State Reps. Peter Capano and Dan Cahill presented State Citations to Solimine.

In his award acceptance remarks, David Solimine humbly told the Veterans Council, including president Charles Dineen and vice president Wayne Johnson, “I’m honored that you run this program and selected me [for this award]. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and my families’ hearts.”

Upon the walk back to his table, where the Solimine family had watched the ceremony proudly, David Solimine Sr. received a warm and prolonged ovation from the many people in attendance.