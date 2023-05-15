Lorraine Gately for School Committee Campaign Event

A joyful vibrant Lorraine Gately with her son, Michael, by her side, helped kick off the campaign event at Old Tymes Restaurant. Lorraine, who is seeking her fifth term, was introduced by Ward 2 Councilor Rick Starbard. He stated, “Lorraine is one of the hardest workers on the School Committee; she does her job well and is extremely caring and compassionate. So many people like the job Lorraine does in her position.”

During her tenure on the School Committee, Lorraine supported many positive accomplishments while serving. She knows the importance of a new Pickering Middle School project. Lorraine will advocate for the project to be back into the MA School Building Authority for MA Department of Elementary & Secondary Education approval. During her first two terms Lorraine focused on Social Emotional Learning by instituting a SEL curriculum and adding Social Workers in schools.

Lorraine encouraged the Frederick Douglass Collegiate Academy so that students can earn college credit toward an associate degree. Other initiatives include Tony Seaford’s No Ceilings after school program for student athletes, Tech Annex Discovery program, and working toward solutions to alleviate overcrowding schools. She was very involved in the hiring of Dr. Evonne Alvarez as Superintendent of Schools; she feels that Dr. Alvarez will move the school system onto a positive path toward improving student scores. Lorraine is thankful for all the support as she said, “I will continue to have the best interest of the students and represent the parents as well as the teachers’ voices on the committee.”