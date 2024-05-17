Greater Boston League will go to two divisions in basketball

The Greater Boston League will split into two divisions in basketball for the 2024-25 season.

Lynn English Director of Athletics Dick Newton and Lynn Classical Director of Athletics Bill Devin said the league voted at its April meeting to go to a two-division format in boys and girls basketball.

In boys basketball, Lynn English and Lynn Classical will compete in a division with Everett and Malden.

Chelsea, Revere, Somerville, and Medford will compete in the other division.

In girls basketball, Lynn Classical will play in a division with Medford, Revere, and Malden. Lynn English will play in a division with Chelsea, Somerville, and Everett

English and Classical will play teams in their division twice and teams in the other division once, though there will be a second meeting between the Lynn schools.

“The two-division format in basketball is being done as a pilot program,” said Devin. “If it is successful, we may expand it to other sports.”

In GBL football news, Everett High will play an independent schedule in the 2024 football season. The move was made after Everett went 7-1 overall (7-0 in the GBL) in its first eight games last season, but fell short of qualifying for the MIAA Division 1 playoffs due to the ratings points system. Everett will play non-league games against Mansfield, Xaverian, Taunton, BC High, and Brockton. Everett will also play GBL schools Lynn Classical, Medford, and Revere.