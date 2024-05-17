My Brother’s Table dining room reopens with upgraded facilities to meet growing community needs

My Brother’s Table has announced the reopening of its renovated dining room, unveiling enhanced space that will serve the community’s evolving needs. Since 1982, My Brother’s Table has served over 7.8 million meals, with an astounding half of these meals served since 2020, a testament to the burgeoning demand in Lynn.

The Table began renovations in January, and is set to debut the improved space later this month. During the renovation period, staff and volunteers used temporary trailers with walk-up takeout service to ensure meal service continued uninterrupted.

The new dining room reflects a thoughtful meeting of two distinct needs: the warmth and camaraderie of the pre-Covid in-house dining, and the convenience and efficiency of the pandemic-era takeout operations. The redesigned space caters to guests in a hurry, offering quick grab-and-go options, while offering welcoming space for those who wish to relax and converse while enjoying their meals.

“Our vision for the new dining room is rooted in honoring our founders’ vision of ‘serving all guests according to their needs,’ in an atmosphere of hospitality, warmth, and unconditional love,” said Dianne Kuzia Hills, Executive Director of My Brother’s Table.

The capital project was made possible by a generous $250,000 grant from Mass General Brigham, with additional support from Eastern Bank, Institution For Savings Bank, Salem Five Bank, and the American Endowment Foundation.

“Access to healthy, nutritious food is critical for good health outcomes,” said Elsie Taveras, MD, MPH, Chief Community Health & Health Equity Officer for Mass General Brigham. “Mass General Brigham is so proud to support the opening of My Brother’s Table’s new dining room and their mission to serve every guest with warmth and dignity.”

To celebrate this milestone, the Table is offering a series of events, including a Ribbon Cutting and an Open House. The community is invited to the Open House on Sunday, May 19, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, to tour the renovated space and learn about the Table’s ongoing work.

In June, My Brother’s Table will be holding a fundraiser at Mission on the Bay to raise the final funds required for the renovation. For more information about the Table and its reopening events, please visit www.mybrotherstable.org or call 781-595-3224.