Matt Serino steps down as Winthrop High AD

Winthrop High School athletic director Matt Serino has stepped down as the athletic director at Winthrop High School and will become the new athletic director July 1 at Saugus High School, his alma mater.

Serino began his tenure in the school district as a health teacher before being appointed to the athletic director’s position in 2014. His record as the leader of the Vikings’ athletic program was exemplary as Winthrop teams won multiple championships and were highly competitive in the Northeastern Conference, with athletes setting individual records and earning All-NEC and All-Scholastic honors. The hockey team, for example, was a state Final Four team in the 2023-2024 season, led by head coach Dale Dunbar and featuring one of the program’s all-time greatest players in Petey Silverman. Serino leaves the entire athletic program on an excellent foundation with participation at an all-time high.

“I loved every second I spent in Winthrop,” said Serino, a two-time state hockey champion and All-Scholastic himself while a student at Saugus High. “Winthrop is a beautiful town and a beautiful community. The people opened their arms and welcomed me, and I will forever be grateful for that. They have been supportive of me from Day 1. It was a dream come true working there. I have been able to grow not only professionally but as a person there. I’m forever thankful for all the relationships that I built. I’m super thankful to Gail Conlon and John Macero who gave me a job as a health teacher to start off, and then I was fortunate that John gave me the job as an athletic director. And then working under Matt Crombie and Lisa Howard, I couldn’t have asked for two better people to work under – they’re everything that Winthrop stands for. This community is in great hands with their leadership. They are exceptional people who are in their jobs for the right reasons. They are there for the children.”

School Committeeman Gus Martucci, a Super Bowl championship center for the WHS football Vikings in the 1981 season, said the job has been posted and several people have expressed interest in applying for the position.