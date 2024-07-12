Gowdy Park Fourth of July celebration a big success

It was a tale of two Todds on the Fourth of July at Gowdy Park.

Todd Bacon did a phenomenal job in his third year as the organizer of the festive event that drew its largest crowd in years.

And then there was Todd Angilly of Lynnfield, the well-known singer of the National Anthem at Boston Bruins home games, making a special appearance arranged by Ward 1 Councilor Dr. Peter Meaney.

Angilly delivered an inspiring rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, launching the Fourth of July holiday that celebrates the birthday of the United States of America which was established on July 4, 1776. Angilly signed autographs and obliged photograph requests from the many Bruins fans in attendance.

Dr. Peter Meaney delivered remarks during the brief speaking program. “I just want to say I’m thrilled. This is the first time that I’ve gotten to speak in front of you folks as your ward councillor,” said Meaney. “This is about as American as you can get. It’s the Fourth of July. We’re out here celebrating what it really means on this day. I just want to thank everyone for coming.”

Meaney also acknowledged the efforts of main organizer Todd Bacon. “Let’s give Todd Bacon a round of applause for all the hard work he does.”

Bacon, who was joined in the event coordinating by his wife, Colleen Bacon, was overjoyed by the large turnout of families from the neighborhood.

“Last year we had to postpone it because of the rain, so it was an abbreviated event, but this year the sun is shining, and we have a lot of people here,” said Bacon, noting the additional families from the Lynn Woods neighborhood in attendance.

Children enjoyed everything from food to facepainting to pony rides. Many children wore patriotic costumes as they marched in the annual parade, escorted by the Lynn Fire Department, with the assistance of the Lynn Police Department.

Meet The Event MVP

Todd Bacon grew up on Lynnfield Street and attended Lynn English High School, graduating in 1983.

Bacon has owned Bacon Construction Company for 30 years. He and his wife, Colleen, have three children, Travis, Tyler, and Corinn.

Bacon offered candid remarks about his earlier Fourth of July family traditions in Lynn.

“Actually, we never came to Gowdy Park – I was a Lynn Woods guy so we would go to the Lynn Woods celebration on the Fourth,” said Bacon. “Three years ago, Estelle Dill approached me to take over the Gowdy Park event. It takes about six months to organize it. But when you see how much fun everyone is having today, it’s very rewarding.”

Bacon thanked Carrie Nicosia for her “amazing” fundraising efforts. “I also want to thank everybody who donated – Pennyworth’s, all the volunteers in the ROTC, Mark McKenna, and the Lynn Journal for being here to cover the event.”