Mass Green Retail Cannabis Dispensary Donates To Lance Corporal Bradley Campus Memorial

Jordan Avery (left), CEO and founder of Massachusetts Green Retail Cannabis Dispensary, 829 Boston Street, made a generous donation for new floral displays at the Lance Corporal Bradley J. Campus Memorial at the Clark Street Playground. Accepting the donation are Lisa Pressman, founder and president of Concerned Citizens of Lynn, Charlie Griffin, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former Lynn police officer. Also pictured is Benny Sanquintin (right), director of operations at Massachusetts Green Retail.

