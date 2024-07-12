Obituary 7-12-24

John “Jack” McDermott

Well Known Radio, Movie and TV Personality

John “Jack” McDermott, 97, of Hollywood, FL passed away June 7, 2024.

Jack was a well-known local radio / tv personality, having spent 30 years in broadcasting, including radio station WKAT in Miami and before that, radio station WORL in Boston. He also hosted the ‘all night movies’ in the sixties on WPLG channel 10 in Miami. In 2012, he hosted two shows on Baltimore net radio worldwide, one with the legendary singer Connie Francis, the other show was “The Sinatra Legend.”

After graduating from college in the early fifties, he decided to go into radio. He was the first disc jockey in Boston to play rhythm and blues records, which later became known as rock ‘n roll. He co-wrote and produced a record by G-Cleff called “Ka Ding Dong’, which became a national hit at number 25 on the billboard charts.

Jack did many record hops in New England, where recording artists would come by to lip-sinc their record for the teenagers, that’s when he and his wife Beverly met a young Connie Francis and they have been dear friends since then. At one sock dance, they discovered a local performer and liked the song he wrote and performed. They had him record a demo and sent it to Dick Clark’s publishers. Dick liked it and changed the title to “Tallahassee Lassie” and it became a million seller. His name was Freddie Cannon and Beverly and Jack became his managers.

In 1957, Jack married Beverly. She was a championship barrel racer in the World Championship Rodeo in Madison Square Garden, where they had their honeymoon. At the same time, Jack was selected by NBC TV to host a bandstand type show like Dick Clark’s. But weeks later it was cancelled when Dick went national on ABC TV.

After moving to Hollywood, Florida in 1960, Jack went to work in radio and Beverly became one of the top casting directors in the country, casting movies like “Cocoon” for which she was nominated for an Artios award for her casting of the movie. Beverly cast over 200 movies and tv shows, some of which Jack appeared in as an actor.

Jack has had speaking roles in over 15 movies including “Cocoon”, “Airport 77” with Jimmy Stewart. “Final Countdown” with Kirk Douglas and Martin Sheen, “Absence of Malice” with Sally Field and Paul Newman and a feature role in “Funhouse.”

In 1989, he and Beverly produced the very successful comeback concert of their close friend, Connie Francis at the Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. Connie had been away from the stage for six or seven years. From then on she did concerts all over the world. In the sixties, they were involved with promoting Judy Garland concerts at Miami Beach Convention Center following her Carnegie Hall concerts.

Jack co-produced the first “Miami Dolphin” team song in the 1970’s. He also spent 15 years working with the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He always closed his radio show with what Beverly had picked for him which was – “It’s nice to be important, but more important to be nice, put the coffee on Bev, I’ll be right home.”

Born in Lynn, he graduated from Swampscott High School and then joined the US Navy. After being honorably discharged, he attended Bryant College in Providence, Rhode Island, graduating with a BS/BA degree.

He is survived by his son, Richard McDermott of Charlotte, NC, sisters, Rita Doherty and Pat Bisenti of Massachusetts; , grandchildren: Sean Cunningham, Erik McDermott and Shane McDermott and great grandchildren: Connor, Colton, Donovan and Aria. Jack was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Beverly and daughter, Cheryl Bloise.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, July 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. at Landmark Funeral Home. Inurnment with Military Honors will be Monday, July 8 at 2:30 p.m. at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth,