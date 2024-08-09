Eileen Duff picks up endorsements in race for Southern Essex County Register of Deeds

Special to the Journal

Southern Essex County, MA – August 5, 2024 – Eileen Duff, Democratic candidate for Southern Essex County Register of Deeds, is proud to announce the endorsement of former Register of Deeds, John O’Brien, and Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker. These endorsements highlight Duff’s qualifications and her vision for the future of the Registry.

John O’Brien, who served the county with distinction, expressed his strong support for Duff, stating, “Eileen Duff is the natural choice to be the next Southern Essex Register of Deeds. She is deeply familiar with the workings of the Registry as a user and is the only candidate with the necessary management experience to lead the Registry into the future. I give her my full support and endorsement.”

The endorsement of District Attorney Paul Tucker is a significant milestone for Eileen Duff’s campaign for Southern Essex County Register of Deeds. District Attorney Paul Tucker’s endorsement signals trust in Eileen Duff’s ability to manage the Register of Deeds office effectively. This endorsement also highlights Duff’s dedication to transparency and fairness, values essential to maintaining public confidence in the integrity of the Registry. “Eileen Duff is a dedicated public servant with extensive experience in real estate, management and community engagement. Her commitment to transparency and efficiency will bring positive change to the Southern Essex County Registry of Deeds.”

Eileen Duff has served the people of Essex County in various capacities, bringing a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to public service. Her career has been marked by a dedication to transparency, efficiency, and community engagement. Eileen Duff’s candidacy for Essex County Register of Deeds is rooted in her dedication to public service and her vast experience in real estate. With the support of state leaders and the community, she aims to bring positive change to the office and enhance the quality of service provided to all Southern Essex County residents.

For more information about Eileen Duff’s campaign and her vision for the Essex County Register of Deeds office, please visit www.voteduff.com.