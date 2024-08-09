News Briefs

Sumner Tunnel Reopens

The Sumner Tunnel reopened to traffic on Monday at 5 a.m. before the morning commute. The tunnel had been completely shut down since July 5 as part of a multi-year restoration project. The closure was the next phase of a project that began in April of 2022 and included work on the tunnel roadway, walls, drainage and additional improvements which will increase safety and climate resiliency. The project is a $160 million investment in the Commonwealth’s infrastructure.

During the 31-day shutdown, the existing asphalt was removed from the length of the roadway and the concrete below was rehabilitated. Granite curbing and drain inlet were replaced and the installation of new fireboard was completed. The entire length of the roadway was repaved. The new pavement will be lined, and the tunnel cleaned prior to reopening.

The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project offered a variety of mitigation options for individuals coming from all travel points. Mitigation options included free trips on the MBTA Blue Line; free and reduced cost water ferry options; reduced Commuter Rail fares for riders; reduced parking costs at MBTA and Commuter Rail parking lots and garages; discounted tolls for residents; and additional options for travelers to and from Logan Airport.

A limited number of weekend closures are planned for the fall. At their conclusion, no later than the end of November, the project will be complete.

Sumner Summer Project By The Numbers:

• The tunnel was closed for 31 days during which construction was ongoing 24/7.

• 3 shifts a day over 31 days equals 93 work shifts.

• 13,516 square yards of concrete roadway were rehabilitated.

• 3,122 tons of asphalt paving was laid.

• 320 linear feet of granite curbing was replaced.

• 69 new drainage inlets were installed.

• 13,988 square feet of fireboard were installed.

• Mitigation costs for FY24 and FY25 totaled $13 million dollars.

Low Number Plate Lottery Applications Are Open through August 16

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is reminding the public that eligible vehicle owners have two weeks left to submit applications for the 2024 Low Number Plate Lottery at myRMV Online Service Center.

Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16.

The Low Plate Lottery will be held on Tuesday, September 10 – details of the event will be announced soon. Winners will be notified by mail if selected for a low number plate.

This year, there are 298 plates available through the low plate lottery. Some of the available low plates include 34, 255, 1912, 2X, 33V, B8, and Z88. Applicants should note that there is no fee to apply for the lottery. However, should the applicant be selected as a winner, there is a special plate fee that will be required, as well as a standard registration fee. In addition, lottery plate applicants will be sent a notification from the RMV to the email address they provided with lottery event details including the livestream link and location of the event. The lottery results will be posted after the drawing on the RMV’s website, Mass.Gov/RMV.