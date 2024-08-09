Reid Piles Up Endorsements in State Representative Race

Special to the Journal

School Committee Member Sean Reid, who is running to replace outgoing Rep. Peter Capano for the West Lynn and Nahant seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, has continued to pile up support from labor unions and advocacy organizations throughout this race.

These endorsements thus far include: the Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA), Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), Iron Workers Local 7, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 339, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) State Council, Carmen’s Union Local 589, Mass Retirees, Neighbor to Neighbor, Sierra Club, and Mass Voters for Animals.

“These groups represent workers from a variety of key sectors from education to health care to the environment,” said Reid. “I am so grateful for their support and we will work collaboratively to address the many challenges that residents across the district are facing.”

“Sean understands the importance of public service and the need to ensure that public retirees are not forgotten,” said Frank Valeri, President of the Mass Retirees Association that represents the 104 public retirement systems within the state. “His experience in the State House will serve the people of the 11th Essex District well.”

Sean is currently a state employee himself, working as Legislative Director for State Senator Brendan Crighton.

“We believe [Sean] will be a strong advocate for improving the lives of working families, and those that are underserved in the communities where we live and work,” said Local 339 President Tom Geary.

“Sean has and will continue to fight for everyday, working people like our members,” said Local 589 President Jim Evers,

The MTA, which represents 117,000, teachers, faculty, and support professional and the MNA, which represents 23,000 registered nurses and health professionals, are also both proud to endorse Sean’s candidacy

“The professionals that these two unions represent are the backbone of their respective fields. In recent years, they have faced unprecedented obstacles that have many leaving these professions”, said Reid. “We need to do better in supporting them, both for their sake and for the sake of our communities.”

Sean also stated that education has another personal connection to him with his wife being a special education teacher here in Lynn.

Mass Voter for Animals said they endorsed Sean because he would be a strong advocate for the protection of animals from cruelty and exploitation.

The primary election that will decide the next State Representative for the 11th Essex District is on September 3rd.