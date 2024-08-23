A 2024 Summa Cum Laude grad of SSU,  Alukonis takes Command of Sean Reid campaign

By Cary Shuman

Lynn resident Anna-Marie Alukonis received her degree from Salem State University in May. Just a couple of weeks after graduation, she began officially working for Sean Reid’s campaign for state representative as its campaign manager.

Alukonis, 22, majored in Health Care Studies, graduating summa cum laude (with highest honors). She began her college career at Curry before transferring to Salem State.

During her last semester of college, Alukonis had an internship at the State House working as a legislative aide for Rep. Jessica Giannino of Revere, who is also an alumna of Salem State.

“I started to learn a lot about politics in my intern position,” said Alukonis, a 2020 graduate of Lynn Classical where she was a four-year swimmer and team captain for Coach Denise Silva’s Rams, along with being a football cheerleader for three seasons.

“[In her internship position] I entered a space I had never really been in or knew a lot about,” said Alukonos. “I was very grateful to have Rep. Giannino as my mentor and site supervisor. She introduced me to a lot of things I got to experience and put me in a lot of health-care conservations and briefings which is what I had studied in college. I totally enjoyed my internship. It was an amazing experience.”

It was at the State House where Alukonis first met Sean Reid, legislative director for Sen. Brendan Crighton. On the last day of her internship, Reid approached Alukonis and asked her if she would be interested in working on his campaign.

Reid said he was impressed by Alukonis’ work ethic and skill set.

“From the first time I met her, I knew she was someone who had a bright future,” said Reid. “I never envisioned that we would be working together in this capacity, but I’m very grateful. She’s been doing an amazing job and she makes the team proud. As someone who had worked on campaigns before, I knew that new graduates bring a different kind of energy and passion to the job.”

Alukonis said she is enjoying her experience as the leader of a campaign team in a very competitive race for the seat.

“It’s been awesome. It’s been so much fun, and I’ve learned so much from Sean,” related Alukonis. “I’m very grateful to have such a knowledgeable and kind boss. I think Sean has made the experience the best it can be. I’ve learned so many different aspects of not only politics but what it is to manage a team.”

Alukonis is working with many volunteers and interns on the campaign.

“They’ve been incredibly helpful,” she said. “It’s really made the whole campaign a lot easier to have a group of volunteers that’s so willing to get out there and help in any way they can.”

Alukonis said the confidence and trust that Reid has placed in her by putting her charge of the campaign is something she will carry forward in her career.

“He was confident in my abilities, and I can’t thank him enough for instilling this trust in me,” said Alukonis. “I think the reason that I’ve been able to do this is because of how great a role model he is and how helpful he is.”

Alukonis said the campaign is in its “get-out-the-vote” mode as the Sept. 3 Democratic primary approaches.

“Sean has knocked doors throughout the district many times and talked to so many people door to door,” related Alukonis. “To have the candidate be so effective and work so hard is such a great model for the rest of the team, and it really gets everyone else out there as well.”

Anna-Marie is the daughter of Michael Alukonis and Kathy Alukonis. She has a sister, Ashley Alukonis, who is entering her senior year at Lynn Classical.