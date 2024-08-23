News

East Lynn Little League Hosts Awards Banquet at Brothers Deli

by  •  • 0 Comments
The East Lynn Little League 2024 champion Braves team is pictured after receiving its trophies at the awards banquet. Front row, from left, are Blake Beaupre, J.J. Vasquez, Nathaniel Gonzalez, and Jailen Ortiz Rodriguez. Middle row, from left, are Dillon Lang, Tyler Lopes, Isael Rodriguez, Amauri Quintana, Raiden
Por, Nico Gallo, and Jay Chhoun. Back row, from left, are ELLL Vice President Sleepy Smith, Manager Ryan
Gendron, Coach Randy Gallo, and Coach Andy Lang. Missing from photo: Charlie Chau and YuYu Crispin.

