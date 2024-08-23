News East Lynn Little League Hosts Awards Banquet at Brothers Deli by Journal Staff • August 23, 2024 • 0 Comments The East Lynn Little League 2024 champion Braves team is pictured after receiving its trophies at the awards banquet. Front row, from left, are Blake Beaupre, J.J. Vasquez, Nathaniel Gonzalez, and Jailen Ortiz Rodriguez. Middle row, from left, are Dillon Lang, Tyler Lopes, Isael Rodriguez, Amauri Quintana, RaidenPor, Nico Gallo, and Jay Chhoun. Back row, from left, are ELLL Vice President Sleepy Smith, Manager RyanGendron, Coach Randy Gallo, and Coach Andy Lang. Missing from photo: Charlie Chau and YuYu Crispin.