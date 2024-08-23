St. Mary’s Floors Newhall with Court Nami

Special to the Journal

The name Jeff Newhall has become synonymous with athletic excellence at St. Mary’s. Now it will be in plain sight for everyone to see. The basketball court in the Tony Conigliaro ’62 Gymnasium will be named Jeff Newhall Court. A formal dedication ceremony will take place on December 13 between games at the Mosakowski Tipoff Classic, when the girls and boys teams host Andover.

“We are proud to honor Jeff’s legacy as the driving force behind unparalleled success in athletics at St. Mary’s,” said Head of School Dr. John F. Dolan. “We believe we have the best athletic director in the state, who is also an invaluable member of our leadership team.” Newhall, a 1994 St. Mary’s graduate, started teaching at the school in 2000, has coached the girls basketball team since 2005 and took over as athletic director in 2007. He also serves as director of campus operations.

As a coach, he has a career record of 394-149 (.726) with five state championships and five North sectional titles. He coached the golf team to a state championship in 2006. “I’m humbled,” Newhall said. “I’ve been around St. Mary’s my entire life and I feel privileged to have worked with so many outstanding student-athletes. I sincerely appreciate this honor.” With Newhall as athletic director, St. Mary’s teams have won at least one state championship 17 straight years and 23 state titles overall in that span. He is the MIAA soccer tournament director, chair of the MIAA Basketball Committee, and a member of the Tournament Management Committee.

He is also the assistant director of the Agganis All-Star Games. In the 19 years Newhall has coached the girls basketball team, 100 percent of the graduating seniors have gone on to 4-year colleges, with 15 receiving full scholarships to Division 1 or 2 schools. “Coach Newhall pushed me to be a better person and player, shaping me into who I am today,” said Yirsy Queliz ’23, a sophomore on full scholarship at Northeastern University. “Coming from the Dominican Republic and not knowing what to expect, St. Mary’s turned out to be one of the best experiences of my life. Coach Newhall saw my potential and was dedicated to developing every aspect of my game while ensuring my transition to the U.S. was enjoyable and worthwhile. He was more than just a coach; he was like family.” Niya Morgen, also a 2023 St. Mary’s graduate, is a scholarship player at Bentley University.

“Coach Newhall and my girls at St. Mary’s helped me find the joy in basketball on top of strengthening my love and passion for the game,” Morgen said. “Coach Newhall was different than some of the other coaches I’ve had. He’s not just a coach; he was a friend, and a shoulder to cry on. He made sure all of us were taken care of and knew if we needed anything we could always come to him. To him it’s bigger than basketball, and if it wasn’t for St. Mary’s giving me an opportunity, I wouldn’t be in the same position I am in today.” Brianna Rudolph St. Mary’s Class of 2014, earned a full scholarship to play at UMass Lowell, graduating in 2018 with a degree in criminal justice. She went on to work for the UMass Lowell Police and Concord (Mass.) Police before joining the Massachusetts State Police, where she is currently a trooper. “Without St. Mary’s, I would not be where I am today,” Rudolph said.

“Jeff Newhall is more than a coach. He cares deeply about the players he coaches, as well as the St. Mary’s community. Jeff Newhall has been instrumental in my success on and off the court.” The honor of the court naming is not lost on Newhall’s father. “As a family that has been involved at St. Mary’s since 1948, we are obviously very proud of Jeff’s accomplishments and contributions to the school and we thank St Mary’s for honoring him,” said Tom Newhall, a former St. Mary’s athletic director. Prior to St. Mary’s, Newhall was the varsity girls basketball coach at Marblehead High School for three years. His first coaching job was as an assistant to Julie Halloran at Swampscott High. Newhall lives in Lynn with his wife, Chrissy, and their three children: 11-year-old Alex and 9-year-old twins Andrew and Eva, all of whom attend St. Mary’s, which is a pre-K-12 school.