Element Care appoints Douglas Thompson as New CEO

Element Care, a leading Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and managed care provider for Senior Care Options (SCO) under a contract with Commonwealth Care Alliance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Thompson, MPP, as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer. Doug brings a wealth of experience and a successful track record in healthcare leadership, financial management, and community engagement.

For 30 years, Element Care has provided the highest quality comprehensive healthcare to thousands of at-risk seniors. Currently, Element Care serves over 1,000 PACE participants and 2,000 SCO members across 60 communities on the North Shore, Merrimack Valley, and Greater Boston.

“In seeking a new CEO, it was extremely important to the Board of Directors to select a candidate that not only has the leadership and technical skills necessary to manage such a large complex organization, but also someone committed to providing high quality health care to low-income seniors,” said John Feehan, President of the Board of Directors at Element Care. “We are extremely excited to have Doug join the Element Care team and look forward to working with him to bring high quality, wrap around medical services to many more seniors in need.”

Doug, who holds a Master’s in Public Policy from Harvard University, has a distinguished career spanning public and private sectors. He was previously the CEO and founder of Perfect Health, Inc. where he developed an innovative comprehensive primary care clinical model as a risk-bearing provider organization focused on serving seniors with complex healthcare needs at home. Doug was also the former Chief Financial Officer of the Massachusetts State Medicaid program and three Medicaid Managed Care Organizations, managing financial operations from $800 million to $9 billion.

“I’ve worked with diverse populations throughout my career and have a passion for developing innovative programs to serve patients with complex health needs. I am excited about the mission and high quality of healthcare that is the foundation of Element Care. I look forward to building on the success of this organization and leading its next chapter as the population of aging seniors continues to grow,” said Thompson, CEO of Element Care.

Doug’s leadership style highlights his ability to foster collaborative environments, build cohesive teams, and deliver impressive bottom-line results. His commitment to innovation and quality care has consistently achieved the triple aim of improved patient satisfaction, enhanced quality of care, and reduced healthcare costs.

Active in his community of Swampscott, Massachusetts where he resides with his wife and daughter, Doug is a Select Board Member, holding positions as Vice Chair of the Climate Action Plan Committee and member of the Affordable Housing Trust. His dedication to public service and community development further underscores his alignment with Element Care’s values.

Element Care is a non-profit healthcare organization with a simple mission: to help older adults live safely and comfortably in their homes and communities for as long as they can, keeping their stays in hospitals and nursing facilities as minimal as possible. Founded in 1994, Element Care’s PACE program was established as a joint venture of the Lynn Community Health Center and Greater Lynn Senior Services to bring PACE to seniors in the community. In 2004, Element Care partnered with Commonwealth Care Alliance to provide comprehensive clinical case management to at-risk SCO members. The organization offers a holistic approach to care that includes medical, social, and wellness services tailored to the unique needs of each participant and member.