The Cradle of Liberty

Sean Reid wins Democratic primary as he prepares to welcome firstborn

School Committee member Sean Reid, who won the Democratic primary for state representative in the Eleventh Essex District Sept. 3, is now anxiously awaiting another major milestone in his life.

Sean and his wife, Kelsey Reid, are expecting their first child. Talk about a joy-filled month of September.

“My wife is due next week,” said Sean, revealing that they will be welcoming a son to the family. “Knowing during the campaign that we were becoming parents, and my son is going to grow up in this world, it added another level of motivation. We’re going to name our son, Jack, after Kelsey’s late grandfather. I think it’s a beautiful tribute to him.”

A hard-fought victory

Reid emerged victorious in a hard-fought primary against Councilor-at-Large Hong Net for the seat currently held by Rep. Peter Capano.

“I give all the credit to Councilor Net – he’s a true gentleman and he worked very hard in his campaign,” said Reid. “I know he will continue to serve the city well.”

Redi himself worked extremely hard in his campaign during the spring and summer, knocking on roughly 12,000 doors in Lynn and Nahant. He humbly credited his campaign team for its efforts.

“I had a great campaign manager, a great team around me, and a great group of volunteers,” said Reid. “We had a good message and I’m so thankful to the voters for giving me this opportunity to serve. And I think they saw that I have the experience and the knowledge to serve effectively on Day 1.”

With no Republican opponent, Reid will officially be state-representative-elect following the Nov. 5 election. He will be inaugurated in January to become a member of the esteemed Massachusetts House of Representatives whose history dates to 1634.

Reid has announced that his outstanding campaign manager, Anna-Marie Alukonis, has accepted a position as legislative aide and she will be joining him at his office in the State House in Boston.

A graduate of Lynn Classical High School, Reid received an associate’s degree in Liberal Arts from North Shore Community College and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Amherst College, one of the most prestigious schools in the nation.

Reid worked on local campaigns and was the organizing director on Mayor Jared Nicholson’s successful mayoral campaign in 2021.

Reid has served as district director for State Sen. Brendan Crighton for the past two-and-half years. He will continue his work in that position until January when he takes office as state representative. He will finish out his term on the Lynn School Committee.

“He [Sen. Crighton] is the best mentor a guy could ask for,” praised Reid. “He brings two decades of his own experience to his position, and I think a lot of it has rubbed off on me. Using what he taught me with the personal experience that I bring, I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

Reid has met with Rep. Capano, who is being very helpful in the transition process. “We’ve had quite a few conversations, and we traveled through the district where he showed me some of the different projects and initiatives he’s been working on,” said Reid. “He’s been great.”

Reid said he will continue his work on school-building issues in Lynn and be a strong voice for education in the state legislature.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on the bill to reform the state’s school building formula,” said Reid. “That’s an issue that I really want to do my part and help build momentum behind the bill.”