Assessor’s assistant named Clerk of the Year

Special to the Journal

Kenya Pena, administrative assistant in the Assessing Department, has been named recipient of the Massachusetts Association of Assessing Officers Lucille Bayes Clerk of the Year Award.

The Lucille Bayes Award recognizes a clerk who demonstrates courtesy to the public and dedication to the office.

“I am honored to receive the Lucille Bayes Clerk of the Year Award,” Pena said. “My job is to provide the best possible service to the citizens of Lynn. I am truly appreciative to be recognized for my efforts in accomplishing that goal.”

Pena has worked in the Assessing Department for eight years, starting as a principal clerk before being promoted to head clerk. Earlier this year, she was appointed administrative assistant for the Director of Assessing.

“With her compassion and adept handling of complex issues, Kenya has consistently showcased her problem-solving and customer-service skills,” said Chris Gaeta, Director of Assessing. “She has shown exceptional dedication, particularly in support of the Spanish-speaking community in the City.”

Pena has translated documents, established a dedicated line for Spanish speakers, and participated as a translator during field inspections, Gaeta said.

“With more than 100,000 residents in Lynn, approximately 43 percent of whom speak Spanish, Kenya’s efforts have made our work more accessible to a significant portion of the population, reinforcing our commitment to serving a multicultural community with the highest standards,” Gaeta said.

Pena recently began Course 101, Introduction to Assessment Administration offered by the Mass. Department of Revenue and she has attended conflict-resolution training. She has also mentored an intern for the past three years and guided a senior citizen who participates in the Senior Citizen Property Tax Credit Program. Pena visits the senior center throughout the year to inform them of personal exemptions and other happenings in the office.

“Kenya has always treated customers with the utmost professionalism,” Gaeta said. “She has performed at every opportunity for added responsibility and especially shined during the past year.”