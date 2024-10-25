As Halloween Creeps Closer, NFPA Urges Public to Keep Fire Safety in Mind

Special to the Journal

As Halloween creeps closer, fire safety hazards lurk among many of the holiday’s festivities and celebrations. According to the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®), between 2018 and 2022, an annual average of 835 home structure fires began with decorations, resulting in three deaths, 30 injuries, and $14 million in direct property damage. Nearly half (47 percent) of these fires occurred because the decorations were too close to a heat source; approximately one-third (32 percent) started with candles.

With these and associated safety risks in mind, NFPA is encouraging everyone to take simple precautions that can help ensure a fire-safe holiday.

“Decorating with jack-o-lanterns and other seasonal items, costume parties, and trick-or-treating all present potential fire hazards,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “But that’s no reason to let Halloween spook people. With a little added awareness and caution, the vast majority of these risks can be prevented.”

NFPA offers these tips and guidelines for enjoying a festive Halloween:

• Decorations: Many common decorations like cornstalks, crepe paper, and dried flowers are very flammable. Keep these and similar decorations far away from any open flames or heat sources, like candles, heaters, and light bulbs.

• Candles: Using candles as decoration can be risky if not done correctly. Keep them in a well- attended area out of the path of potential trick-or-treaters. Remind children of the dangers of open flames, and make sure they are always supervised when candles are lit. Always extinguish candles before leaving an area.

• Jack-o-lanterns: Glow sticks or electric candles are the safest choice when it comes to lighting up your jack-o-lantern, but if you choose to use a real candle, do so with extreme caution. Light a candle inside a jack-o-lantern using long fireplace matches or a utility lighter and keep it away from other decorations.

• Costumes: Avoid fabric that billows or trails behind you, as these can easily ignite. If you are making your own costume, avoid loosely woven fabrics like linen and cotton, which can be very flammable.

• Visibility: Give children flashlights or glowsticks for lighting, these can even be incorporated into the costume. If your child has a mask, ensure the eye holes are large enough for them to see clearly.

• Smoke Alarms: This is a great time to make sure your smoke alarms are in working order.

• Exits: Exits are NOT an appropriate place for decorations. When decorating, ensure that nothing is blocking escape routes, including doors and windows.

