Element Care Names New Building in Honor of Magnolia A. Contreras

Element Care, a non-profit healthcare organization helping older adults live safely and confortable in their homes, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new PACE site in Lynn and the naming of its building in honor of Lynn resident and healthcare executive Magnolia Contreras.

Element Care's new Woodland PACE site.

Element Care’s new Woodland PACE site.

Element Care CEO Douglas Thompson credited Contreras and her husband, David Solimine Jr., “for creating this campus for first-class, affordable housing and healthcare.”

“David and Magnolia have been critical members of the Lynn community, to say the least, and this project would not have happened without them,” said Thompson. noting that David Solimine’s “contribution of land and heart made this day possible.”

“We’re especially excited that the naming of this day center [the Magnolia A. Contreras Day Center] symbolizes the diversity of this community and the diversity of the participants we serve,” added Thompson.

Solimine lauded his wife Magnolia, telling the large gathering, “The woman I am married to has dedicated her dedicated her life to community health, from her early days at Lynn Community Health Center to her current role as vice president of community health at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

“On a daily basis, I see the dedication that Magnolia has for her work as well as her community and her family, continued Solimine. “That commitment started with her parents, Maximo and Argentina Contreras, and she shares with her sister, Rosanna. It is with great proud that I officially announce the new Element Care building is named in honor of my wife, Magonolia Aleja Contreras.”

Said Contreras, who was obviously touched by the magnitude of the honor and the warm standing ovation, said, “I just want to thank all of you for being here. It means a lot. Thank you for taking the time to be here and celebrating our community.

Element Care CEO Douglas

Thompson and honoree Magnolia

A. Contreras.

“Element Care and the services that are going to be provided after we build that building is about community. The community started at Lynn Community Health Center – it’s my heart, it’s my blood. I am a proud Lynner and I want all of our old people, including ourselves, to remain in our community as we age, and that is the goal that we have. We know that as elders, we’re going to need healthcare, we’re going to need secure homes, and that’s what we want to provide to all of our residents here in Lynn. All of that was inspired by own parents, seeing our own parents aging and needing services and resources and we just want every single elder here in Lynn to have an opportunity to have dignity, healthcare, and safety all at once in their own community. We don’t need to have our seniors start moving out of community because this is what they know, who they know – and we will be there for them. That’s the inspiration for this project,” concluded Contreras.”