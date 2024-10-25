Let there be light! City illuminates railroad underpasses

Special to the Journal

The City is spending $100,000 to install lighting on five railroad bridge underpasses, providing for safer passage for both pedestrians and vehicles.

There are five underpasses that will be illuminated. The MBTA owns the bridges, but the City is funding the project. The locations are: Silsbee Street, Blossom Street, Chatham Street, Commercial Street and Eastern Avenue. The work is being done by Coviello Electric, which completed work on the Silsbee Street underpass last week. The contractor is working with National Grid on installing electric power at the other four sites.

The scope of work includes installing new service on National Grid telephone poles and installing conduit, junction boxes, fixtures and wiring on bridge structures.

“Installing lighting on these underpasses will not only be aesthetically appealing, but it will also serve to enhance the safety of those who travel these areas,” said Mayor Jared C. Nicholson. “We’ve heard from many residents who requested increased lighting, and we look forward to completing this project.”

The City is working in collaboration with Lynn Main Streets and MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative to provide some wayfinding around the interim Commuter Rail station at Ellis and Friend streets, and a placemaking element to commemorate the new lighting.