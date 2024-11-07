Remembering Lynn Senator Walter J. Boverini in Lynn’s Scenic Walkway

Last week the latest addition to the City of Lynn’s Scenic Walkway in the Red Rock Park area was unveiled. It is a monument in memory of a true leader for the citizens of Lynn, Senator Walter J. Boverini. Senator Boverini was instrumental in the developing of the popular and beautiful scenic walkway along Lynn’s coastline and acquiring the Red Rock Park area.

Senator Boverini was remembered by state and local elected officials, as well as family and friends. Senator Boverini’s reputation for striving for the very best for the citizens of Lynn was recognized by the newer elected officials, and who like Boverini want to do the best for the City of Lynn. Walter J. Boverini served our nation with honor and bravery during WWII in the US Army Air Corps, flying 35 missions. Senator Boverini also was an educator and coach at Lynn English High School for 18 years and will be remembered for his unending love and dedication for the City of Lynn, his beloved family and our nation.