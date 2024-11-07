News Serving All Veterans with Dignity and Honor by Journal Staff • November 7, 2024 • 0 Comments Courtesy photoCuffe-McGinn Funeral Home in Lynn recently cared for a World War II veteran with no living family members. The staff at Cuffe-McGinn bought the veteran a suit and arranged his burial with military honors at Bourne National Cemetery on Cape Cod. Eric Daniels, General Manager, and Deanna O’Donnell, Funeral Director at Cuffe McGinn worked together to ensure a proper and distinguished burial with his deserved military honors. As the only “family” present for his graveside service, Mr. Daniels accepted the flag on behalf of the veteran’s family and the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral home donated his flag to the national cemetery. It now flies on the Avenue of Honors at Bourne National Cemetery. Daniels said that Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home is committed to serving all veterans with dignity and honor, and as a former Army paratrooper himself, and member of the Lynn Veteran’s Council, he knows the sacrifice that all veterans make to keep America free and safe and will always ensure any veteran in his care will receive a dignified and honorable service regardless of life circumstances.