Democrats Dominate Local Races in 2024 State Election

By Kane DiMasso_Scott

In the Nov. 5 state election, Democratic candidates scored decisive victories across several key races, reflecting strong voter turnout and support for progressive policies in the area. A total of 32,047 ballots were cast out of 62,307 registered voters, representing a 51% voter turnout.

Senatorial and

Congressional Races

Elizabeth Ann Warren retained her seat as Senator in Congress with a commanding 20,093 votes, while her Republican challenger, John Deaton, secured 10,696 votes. Seth Moulton, the Democratic candidate for Representative in Congress, dominated his race with 24,456 votes, leaving 6,496 blanks and 1,095 write-ins.

State and Local Offices

In state legislative contests, Brendan P. Crighton (Democrat) won the race for Senator in General Court with 24,342 votes, while his closest challenger received just 1,021 write-ins.

Terrence W. Kennedy, running as a Democrat for Councillor, garnered a strong 23,989 votes to secure his seat, significantly outpacing 932 write-ins.

For Clerk of Courts, Thomas H. Driscoll, Jr. (Democrat) emerged victorious with 17,810 votes, defeating Todd R. Angilly (Unenrolled) with 5,287 votes and Doris V. Rodriguez (Independent) with 4,895 votes.

In the race for Register of Deeds, Eileen R. Duff (Democratic) captured 19,018 votes, well ahead of Republican Jonathan Edward Ring, who received 8,840 votes.

School Committeeman Sean Reid was elected state representative for the West Lynn/Nahant district, while Reps. Dan Cahill, Donald Wong, and Jenny Armini were re-elected to their seats.

Ballot Questions

Voters also weighed in on five statewide ballot questions. Notably, residents overwhelmingly supported Question 1, which proposed implementing a mandatory audit, with 21,300 votes in favor and 8,139 votes against. However, they rejected Question 4, which would decriminalize certain psychedelic substances, with 17,245 votes against and 12,889 votes in favor.