LHAND, United Way Deliver Thanksgiving Meals

The Lynn Housing Authority and Neighborhood Development (LHAND) partnered with the United Way of Massachusetts Bay to provide Thanksgiving meals to 1,500 Lynn families of three or more.

Thanksgiving meal bags destined for Lynn families the week before

Thanksgiving. Over 1,500 Lynn families received a bag, with all the

essentials needed for a Thanksgiving meal.

“We are truly fortunate to have the United Way actively involved in our community, along with the dedicated LHAND staff supporting this project,” said Charles J. Gaeta, Executive Director of LHAND.

Each family received a reusable grocery bag filled with stuffing, cornbread and brownie mix, canned beans, corn, onions, carrots, rice, and a $20 Market Basket gift card to purchase a turkey.

On Friday, 1,500 meal bags were delivered to LHAND’s Executive Office on Church Street. Students from St. Mary’s School graciously assisted LHAND staff in preparing for Distribution Day on Saturday. More than 40 volunteers, including Mayor Jared Nicholson, State Representatives Dan Cahill, Peter Capano, and Jennifer Armini, members of the Lynn City Council, and Lynn Youth Street Outreach Advocacy, helped distribute the meals.

This year marks LHAND’s 16th year participating in The Gratitude Project, an initiative started by the United Way 25 years ago.