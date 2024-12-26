MCU Announces Second Round of 2024 Charitable Foundation Grant Recipients

Special to the Journal

Metro Credit Union (MCU), the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, today announced that it has awarded $50,500 in grant funding to six local nonprofit organizations through the Metro Credit Union Foundation. Metro launched the Foundation in April 2023, and these grants represent the most recent round of awards to support nonprofit organizations, initiatives, and programs that contribute to the economic wellbeing of local communities and their residents. The Metro Credit Union Foundation has awarded $208,000 in grants to date.

“The Metro Credit Union Foundation was launched to further our efforts in giving back to the communities we serve in meaningful ways,” said Robert Cashman, President and CEO, Metro Credit Union. “We’re pleased to award grants through the Foundation to these organizations in support of the impactful services and programs they offer to empower local residents to advance their financial capabilities and wellbeing.”

The following organizations have been awarded grants during the current cycle:

• Chelsea Restoration Corporation, Chelsea, MA – $7,500: 2025 First Time Homebuyers Workshop Series

• Junior Achievement of Greater Boston, Boston, MA – $10,000: Financial and Business Literacy Program in Chelsea schools. Junior Achievement also has a location in Lynn.

• Lawrence CommunityWorks, Lawrence, MA – $7,500: Financial Empowerment Program

• Rogerson Communities, Boston, MA – $7,500: Beaufort Road Project – Senior Affordable Housing

• The Wily Network, Newton, MA – $8,000: Wily Scholars Finances and Financial Future Program

• Women’s Money Matters, Boston, MA – $10,000: Expansion of Financial Futures Financial Wellness Program

The Metro Credit Union Foundation awards grants to organizations with a focus on:

• Community Development — creating vibrant and equitable neighborhoods.

• Securing Safe & Affordable Housing — providing opportunities for affordable housing and home ownership with down-payment assistance and homebuyer education programs.

• Financial Wellness & Advancement — promoting financial competency by providing knowledge and skills.

For more information about the Foundation, application guidelines, and upcoming application deadlines visit Foundation.MetroCU.org.

Each year, Metro gives back to local communities through a number of philanthropic initiatives, partnerships, scholarships, and volunteer programs. Metro has been recognized for its charitable contributions with the Boston Business Journal Corporate Citizenship Award for the past five years.

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, with $3.4 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to close to 200,000 members in Barnstable, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties in Massachusetts, and Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, and Strafford counties in New Hampshire. Metro is the credit union of choice for employees at over 1,200 companies through its Metro@work program.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Dorchester, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Medford, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Reading, Salem, Tewksbury, and West Roxbury. Metro is also a Juntos Avanzamos (“Together We Advance”) designated credit union, an honor given to financial institutions for their commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant consumers. Metro was recently named among the most charitable companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. Learn more at MetroCU.org.