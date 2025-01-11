Struggling with Food Access? Call Project Bread’s Toll-free FoodSource Hotline for Assistance Today

Special to the Journal

Winter can stretch budgets to the breaking point. With increased costs for food, heating, housing, and transportation, many Massachusetts families are facing tough choices. If you or your family need help accessing food, don’t wait—call Project Bread’s toll-free FoodSource Hotline today at 1-800-645-8333.

The FoodSource Hotline connects residents to the resources they need right now. Trained counselors are available to help you apply for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), find free meals for children, and locate emergency food programs like community meals and food pantries. The hotline can also refer callers to other federal food programs, like WIC (Women, Infants, and Children).

Whether you’re a college student, a senior, or a family facing hardship, the FoodSource Hotline is a confidential, free, trusted resource recommended by the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for anyone seeking food assistance.

Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for support, available in over 180 languages.

Get Help Now: If you are struggling with food insecurity, call 1-800-645-8333. For more information and access to resources, visit Project Bread’s website, where you can find information in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Haitian Creole. Don’t wait—help is just a phone call away.