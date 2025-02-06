Constant Contention

St. Mary’s boys basketball is 17-0 and gearing up for another postseason run

By Cary Shuman

The St. Mary’s High School boys basketball team is off to its best start ever – which is saying a lot when the program has multiple state championship banners and been a title contender every season under head coach David Brown.

With a 17-0 record, the No. 1 seed in the division, and a Top-5 ranking in the Globe and Herald polls, Brown has his team rolling again in the Catholic Central League and gearing up for another possible trip to Tsongas in March.

James Hall of the Citi Classic organizing committee presents the Tournament MVP Award to JJ Martinez of St. Mary’s High School.

The Spartans are deep and talented, and their versatility has allowed Brown to utilize various starting fives in games.

“I think we’ve used 14 different starting lineups because of different matchups and a few injuries,” related Brown.

All-Scholastic JJ Martinez leads the way

One of the Spartans’ mainstays has been 6-foot-2-inch junior JJ Martinez, a returning All-Scholastic player. Martinez was the named the Citi Classic Most Valuable Player in a convincing 63-54 victory over Division 1 Everett at Emmanuel College. Martinez needs 34 points to reach the 1,000-career point milestone, and he has clearly taken his game to another level this season.

“This year, we gave JJ a little different role where we’re not looking for him to have to score as much as he did in the past, but he has the ball in his hands a lot more when he’s playing the point guard position,” said Brown. “He’s averaging 16 points and eight assists, and he’s our leading rebounder. He’s doing a great job.”

Freshman Fortier emerges as a star

Last year’s starting point guard Jake Fortier, now a freshman, has made the most of his new position in the backcourt. “We put him off the ball because he’s such a great shooter and he’s averaging 15 points a game from the wing position,” said Brown. “He demands a lot of attention on the wing, which opens up the court for a lot of other guys as well.”

Other Spartan Standouts

Coach Brown said that sophomore guard June Vasquez has been “a real pleasant surprise” for the team.

“He’s earned his way into a starting position,” noted Brown.

Vasquez is averaging 12 points a game and shooting more than 40 percent from three-point land, giving opposing coaches another component to consider while preparing for the Spartans.

Starting 6-foot-4-inch center Donel Matumbo, who returned to the team Monday (in a 69-42 victory over rival Bishop Fenwick) after being sidelined by a shoulder injury, is averaging eight points and nine rebounds a game. “Donel is giving us a lot of energy down low rebounding and defending,” said Brown. “He can defend anyone from the 2-5 position, so it gives us a lot of flexibility.”

St. Mary’s football star Tyler Guy has been a starting player and top defender, who usually guards the opponent’s best offensive player. Devell Pamplin, another talented football player, has been averaging 10 points and eight rebounds in the last ten games.

Rowan Merryman, younger brother of former state champion Omri Merryman, is a sophomore guard who is bringing a tremendous presence off the bench and averaging eight points per game. He is also distributing the basketball well, averaging five assists per game.

Gabe Sykes, a 6-foot-6-inch transfer from Ipswich, is averaging seven rebounds and four points per game, while giving the Spartans a strong presence in the paint.

Brown noted that Luke Phelan, who has been in the St. Mary’s program since the sixth grade, “has worked hard and earned a lot of quality minutes.”

“Luke knocks down the open shot, gets a lot of 50-50 basketballs, rebounds the ball – he’s played really well off the bench,” lauded Brown.

Sophomore guard Marlon Estrella has also been a dependable contributor.

“One of our strengths has been our depth, which gives us the ability to wear teams down – hopefully we can keep it up.”

Asked if he projected this year’s team to be undefeated and a No. 1 seed at this point, Brown replied, “I thought we could make a run and have a chance if we got better during the season. I didn’t expect us to be this good and consistent this quickly. But the players worked hard in the off season and they’re hungry. It would be great to have a homecourt advantage in the State Tournament.”

Brown said it has been an outstanding year for other Lynn teams as well, noting the tremendous season that Lynn Classical is enjoying under the direction of head coach Marvin Avery.

“There is a lot of good basketball being played in the City of Lynn,” said Brown. “Lynn Classical is one of the top-15 teams in the division, and it would be a big day for the City of Lynn if we end up meeting them in the State Tournament. Marvin is doing a great job over there. And Lynn Tech is making a great run at the tournament.”

If St. Mary’s does play Classical in March, we advise you to get your tickets early, because the game [at the Tony Conigliaro Gymnasium] will be sold out.

Spartan Notebook

St. Mary’s won the Boverini Tournament for the fifth year in a row and has clinched a share of the Catholic Central League title. A win over Division 1 Bishop Feehan on the Shamrocks’ home court in “the CCL game of the year” Friday would give St. Mary’s the outright title. The Spartans will look to contain Feehan’s 6-foot-9-inch center, Brody Bumila, who interestingly has committed as a left-handed pitcher to the Division 1 University of Texas baseball program.

“It’s going to be a tough game with Feehan,” said Brown, who has 366 career victories.

The Spartans have a resident expert on undefeated seasons on their bench in the legendary Pancho Bingham, who led the 1980 Lynn Classical team to a 25-0 record and the Division 2 state championship. Immediately following that memorable season, Bingham and the Rams played Division 1 state champion Cambridge Rindge and Latin in an unprecedented exhibition game before a capacity crowd at Revere High School. Classical won the game impressively, and Pancho outplayed Cambridge’s 7-foot center and future NBA No. 1 draft pick Patrick Ewing. Pancho went on to play Division 1 college basketball at Boston University for head coach Rick Pitino, who is now the head coach at St. John’s University. Pancho was unstoppable that season and likely could have averaged 30-plus, but he shared the rock with Stu, Tony, Sandy, and Meryl – and piloted the Rams to the greatest season in city history. And you can’t write about St. Mary’s High School without mentioning the girls’ basketball program led by head coach Jeff Newhall. The No. 4-ranked Spartans have their own “CCL game of the year” Friday night in Lynn against No. 1-ranked Bishop Feehan.