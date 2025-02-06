Lynn Community Health Center CEO announces appointment of two new chief officers

Special to the Journal

After an extensive search and interview process, Lynn Community Health Center (LCHC) CEO Brenda Rodriguez is pleased to announce the appointment of two new executive leaders to her team: Tracey Albertson as Chief People Officer and Veronique Maston as Chief Consumer Officer. Both leaders bring a wealth of expertise to their roles and will play a critical part in shaping the future of LCHC as it continues to evolve and meet the growing healthcare needs of the Lynn community.

Tracey Albertson, Chief People Officer

Tracey Albertson joins LCHC as Chief People Officer, bringing extensive experience in human resources and talent management. Previously, Tracey served as Staff Vice President, Human Resources at Elevance Health, a Fortune 20 company, where she led the talent strategy for over 10,000 associates across 26 states. Tracey’s leadership in building high-performing teams and creating inclusive, empowering environments makes her uniquely qualified to support LCHC’s continued growth and to ensure it remains an employer of choice in the healthcare industry.

In her role, Tracey will focus on developing strategies that enhance workforce engagement, professional development, and organizational culture, all of which are critical to ensuring LCHC can continue to deliver high-quality care. At a time when healthcare systems nationwide face workforce challenges, Tracey’s expertise in building leadership pipelines and fostering collaboration will be key to supporting LCHC’s staff and attracting top talent to meet the needs of the community.

“I’m excited to be joining LCHC and working alongside a dedicated team to build a workplace where staff can thrive and feel supported in their roles,” said Tracey Albertson. “By investing in our people, we can ensure they are well-equipped to provide exceptional care to those who need it most.”

Veronique Maston, Chief Consumer Officer

Veronique Maston will serve as Lynn Community Health Center’s inaugural Chief Consumer Officer, bringing more than a decade of experience in healthcare transformation and patient experience. Most recently, Veronique was part of the leadership team at Texas Health Resources, where she was instrumental in driving patient experience initiatives, quality improvements, and organizational change. Her experience in understanding the Voice of Consumer (VoC) and applying human-centered design principles will be invaluable as LCHC continues to enhance its patient care.

Veronique’s role will focus on improving the overall patient experience at LCHC, ensuring that every patient receives high-quality, compassionate care from start to finish. As the healthcare landscape evolves, she will work to ensure that LCHC remains agile and responsive to patient needs, fostering an environment where patients feel heard, supported, and empowered in their care decisions.

“I’m honored to join Lynn Community Health Center at such a pivotal time in its journey,” said Veronique Maston. “I look forward to working closely with the team to deliver a patient experience that is not only excellent but also tailored to the unique needs of the communities we serve.”

Brenda Rodriguez, CEO of Lynn Community Health Center, expressed her excitement about these key appointments:

“We are thrilled to welcome Tracey and Veronique to our senior leadership team. At a time when our community’s healthcare needs are rapidly evolving, these two leaders will provide the strategic direction and vision we need to continue growing and adapting. Tracey’s expertise in talent management and organizational culture will help us build a stronger, more engaged workforce, while Veronique’s patient-centered approach will help us to ensure that the experience we provide is reflective of our commitment to the community. Together, they will be instrumental in shaping the future of our health center and ensuring we continue to build the type of care that our community deserves.”

About Lynn Community Health Center

Lynn Community Health Center is a leading provider of healthcare services in the region, offering a wide range of services including primary care, dental care, mental health services, and more. LCHC is committed to providing high-quality, affordable care to all, focusing on improving the health and well-being of its diverse patient population. As a trusted community resource, LCHC strives to create an inclusive, supportive environment for both patients and staff, ensuring that everyone receives the care they need, when they need it. For more information, please visit www.LynnCHC.org.