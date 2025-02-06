North Shore Juneteenth Association holds Local Black Excellence Awards

Special to the Journal

The North Shore Juneteenth Association, under the leadership of President Nicole McLain, celebrated the incredible achievements and talents of the local Black Community during an impressive ceremony Tuesday at the Lynn Auditorium.

Recipients of the North Shore Juneteenth Association’s Local black excellence Awards, from left, Gina Tilltoson Cordy, Ernest Jean- Jaques Jr., Audrey Jimenez, Michael Corley, Dr. Lourenco Garcia, and Kashawn Little.

The event is held to support and uplift those that have excelled in their careers and community work and to honor their contributions and showcase their brilliance.”

Mayor Jared Nicholson brought the official greetings of the city and congratulated the honorees for their outstanding contributions to the community.

Recipients of the North Shore Juneteenth Association’s Local Black Excellence Awards, from left, Jasmine Graddy, Minister Brenda Reed-Womack, Jessica Chiappini, and Tania Freedman.

The honorees were Minister Brenda Reed-Womack, Tania Freedman, Audrey Jimenez, Ernest Jean-Jacques Jr., Louise Dominique, Dr. Lourenco Garcia, Michael Corley, Gina Tillotson Cordy, Jasmine Graddy, Ralph Edwards, Jessica Chiappini, Kashawn Little, Lillie Jones, and Clarence Jones.