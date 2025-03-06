Honorees for Black Excellence on the Hill Awards

Special to the Journal

Senator Brendan Crighton, Representative Dan Cahill, and Representative Sean Reid were proud to nominate individuals from their district to be recognized at the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus Annual Black Excellence on the Hill event. The Caucus works to define, highlight, and celebrate the work of people of color in the Commonwealth. The individuals honored at Black Excellence on the Hill are trailblazers, change-makers, and leaders who exemplify what it means to serve their communities. “I’m incredibly proud to recognize the dedicated work of these community members, who are tireless advocates for change,” said Senator Brendan Crighton.

“Every day their mentorship, leadership, and advocacy work to make our community a better place.” “James, Tim, Brenda, and David have consistently shown selfless commitment to making our community stronger every day,” said Representative Dan Cahill. “It is an honor to celebrate their achievements and to see them receive the recognition they rightfully deserve.”

“We are fortunate to have so many inspiring leaders in our community, like the ones we honored here today,” said Representative Reid. “It was my honor to nominate Minister Womack, who is an exceptional human being. We are all better for knowing her and witnessing the positive change she brings to the city.”

Tim Potter has worked in many roles throughout the Lynn community, including Program Director of the Bridge House Family Shelter, Resident Services Coordinator at Eliot Tri-City Community Behavorial Health Center, and volunteering with his wife Deborah at St. Stephen’s Memorial Episcopal Church. He also worked in radio and television for 20 years throughout the country. He is equally well-known for his passion for music, having been the DJ of 3 ZUMIX shows: Ocean of Voices, The New Ocean of Voices, and Flight Deck. Minister Brenda J. Reed Womack serves as the Minister of New Leadership and Hospitality at Zion Baptist Church. She worked for many years at the Lynn Housing Authority and has held leadership roles on various boards including the Essex County Community Organization, the Lynn Racial Justice Coalition, the Lynn Community Connections Coalition, and the Gregg House.

James Runner III dedicates himself to service, mentorship, and cultural enrichment in the City of Lynn. For the past 14 years, he has served as the Head Football Coach at Lynn Vocational Technical Institute, shaping the lives of student-athletes. He is also the founder of In The Mak’n, a nonprofit dance troupe that he has led for over 26 years and works at the District Attorney’s office in a role where he can further his commitment to justice and community advocacy.

Officer David Woumn has had an exceptional 39-year career with the Lynn Police Department, exemplifying the best in law enforcement, leadership, and community dedication. He has also worked with organizations such as the Lynn Youth Teen Center, the Massachusetts Thundercats AAU Basketball, East Lynn Pop Warner, and Lynn English Basketball.