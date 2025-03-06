Lynn Housing Authority Kicks Off 2025 with First-Time Homebuyer Class

Special to the Journal

Over the weekend, the Lynn Housing Authority and Neighborhood Development (LHAND) hosted its first First-Time Homebuyer Class of the year, in partnership with Mayor Jared C. Nicholson and The North Shore Latino Business Association, equipping participants with essential knowledge to navigate the homebuying process. Attendees gained valuable insights into key topics, including budgeting and credit, the mortgage application process, appraisals, home inspections, property insurance, down payment assistance, and de-leading, among others.

Day One featured expert presentations from Ivanna Smalls of American Consumer Credit, Brenda Ortiz Peral of Salem Five, John Ladd of LHAND, and Lisa McGloin of Capano & McGloin, LLP. On Day Two, participants heard from Jeff Wright of MassHousing, John Carroll of ABC Home Inspector, and several LHAND professionals. With guidance from these industry experts, attendees took a significant step forward on their journey to homeownership.

“These FTHB Classes are the first exciting step to home ownership for our participants. Realizing the dream of homeownership is something that most of us strive for and these classes offer the tools and preparation needed for these buyers to navigate the home buying process and the ever-changing real estate market. It’s an exciting time for them!” said Charles Gaeta, Executive Director of LHAND. The LHAND’s next First-Time Homebuyer Class, by John Ladd, will take place on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27.

The course will be conducted in English and is certified by the Massachusetts Homeownership Collaborative. To receive a certificate, participants must attend both sessions. As these classes continue to grow, it is highly recommended that participants register early to secure their spots. The class costs $50 per individual or $75 dollars per couple (must be purchasing a home together). For more information or to register, call 781-581-8621 or email [email protected].