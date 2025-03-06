Rep. Sean Reid will Receive NSCC Rising Champion Award

By Cary Shuman

State Rep. Sean Reid will be honored at the North Shore Community College Champions Celebration April 8 at the Danversport Yacht Club

Reid, a NSCC Class of 2018 graduate, will receive the Rising Champion Award, in recognition of being an exceptional leader dedicated to excellence in higher education for residents of the North Shore and beyond and for transformation and empowerment.

Reid was humbled by the prestigious honor being presented to him by his alma mater.

“This recognition is such an honor – I wouldn’t be who or where I am without North Shore Community College,” said Reid. “The education, opportunities, and support I received there opened doors for me and set me on the path to public service. I’m grateful to be part of a community that empowers so many to succeed and proud to be represent the impact of a North Shore Community College education.”

Reid is a graduate of Lynn Classical High School. After receiving his associate’s degree in Liberal Arts from NSCC, he matriculated at Amherst College, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Economics. Reid was elected state representative for the 11th Essex District that encompasses West Lynn and the Town of Nahant in November.

The other 2025 Champion Award winners are Richard and Margaret Bowen (in recognition of philanthropy and volunteerism), Peabody-based Bertolino Foods (in recognition of community impact), and Senate President Karen Spilka (in recognition of public service and advocacy).