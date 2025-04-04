Demakes Family YMCA to Launch Free Summer Nights Program for Teens

Special to the Journal

The Demakes Family YMCA has received a $20,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Recreation to continue its commitment to Lynn’s youth by expanding its impactful Teen Center programming into the evening hours with the return of its Summer Nights Program. This free, drop-in program is open to teens ages 13 to 16 and will run every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00–9:00pm in July and August at the Teen Center, located at 20 Neptune Boulevard in Lynn.

With community safety and teen development at the forefront, the Summer Nights Program offers a positive alternative to being out on the streets during high-risk evening hours. In light of increasing concerns around youth exposure to substance use and gang activity, the YMCA is deepening its focus on Positive Youth Development programming that keeps teens safe, supported, and inspired.

This year’s Summer Nights programming includes:

• Organized sports such as basketball, pickleball, and dodgeball

• Fitness classes including Zumba, yoga, POUND, and dance

• Swimming and water safety lessons in our aquatics facility

• Enrichment activities like rooftop gardening, healthy cooking, arts & crafts, and community service projects through our Y Leaders Club

• Dedicated time in our Adventure Zone and Tech Center

• Unstructured social time in our Teen Lounge, featuring table games, video games, and space to build friendships

In addition to participating in these engaging activities, teens in the program will receive a free 3-month YMCA membership, giving them access to the full range of services at the Demakes Family YMCA, including a new fitness center, café, community rooms, and free behavioral health services.

All Summer Nights participants will also receive a free evening meal through the YMCA’s Summer Eats Program, served in the facility’s dining center.

“The Summer Nights program is not just about keeping our doors open later—it’s about opening doors to opportunity, support, and community,” said Karina Teixeira, Senior Executive Director of the Demakes Family YMCA. “By extending our reach into the evening hours, we’re giving teens a safe, welcoming place to grow, connect, and thrive.”

The Teen Center will continue to operate during its traditional summer hours as well: Monday through Friday from 12:00pm – 5:30pm. The program will start Monday, July 7 and run through Friday, August 29.

Demakes Family YMCA Teen Center

20 Neptune Boulevard, Lynn, MA 01902

Summer Nights: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6:00–9:00pm

The above information is from the YMCA Metro North newsletter:

For more information, go to: https://www.ymcametronorth.org/youth-and-teen-center-programs/