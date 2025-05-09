Entrepreneurial Opportunities: Elias Romero credits EforAll program for helping launch auto services business

The motto of EforAll, a Lynn-based organization for budding entrepreneurs is: Turning Dreams Into Businesses.

Elias Romero, a 40-year-old Lynn resident, will tell you that catch phrase is right on the mark, because his dream is about to become a business.

Romero recently completed the EforAll (‘E’ stands for Entrepreneurs) 12-week Business Accelerator program, receiving his certificate at the impressive EforAll Showcase and Graduation ceremony April 22 at the Peabody Essex Museum.

The Business Accelerator Program is a free 12-week program that offers a unique combination of business training, mentorship, and access to an extended professional network.

Romero has launched Romero’s Vehicle Mobile Services, a business in which he will travel to your home or business and fix your automobile or truck.

Romero credits EforAll, led by CEO Meralis T. Hood and Executive Director Alain Montes of Lynn, for inspiring him to start the business.

“My first class was in January and the sessions were twice a week,” said Romero. “I also met with my mentors [Betsy Shane and Arend De Jong] once a week and they were very helpful. I had tried to start a business, but it was Alain [Montes] and his program that have really helped me get it going.”

Romero said he learned about the importance of marketing, strategy, advertising, finance, and connecting with prospective clients during his 12 weeks of training.

Romero, who has 19 years of experience at an auto repair shop where he became assistant manager and then manager, explained the nature of his new business.

“Basically, my business is providing mobile services for auto maintenance, tires, batteries, filters, oil changes, brakes, windshield wipers, and other components,” said Romero. “I have a truck and cargo van that I will drive to a customer’s home and work on the vehicle in the driveway or garage, or in the street if it is a safe situation. If the car requires to be placed on a lift, I will bring the car to one of my friend’s shops, and I will return the car to its owners.”

Romero is grateful to Alain Montes and the EforAll staff for setting the foundation to his goals of owning a business.

Romero not only received free training at EforAll, but at the graduation, he was presented an $840 grant for his business.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” Romero. “I will use the funds for the business,” said Romero. “I’m ready to go. I’m focusing on developing a client base. I’m willing to travel and cover a large area to help people with their vehicles.”

It’s undeniable that April has been a memorable month for Elias Romero. He celebrated his milestone 40th birthday, he graduated from the EforAll program, and now he is starting a new business.

A native of the Dominican Republic

Elias Romero has lived in Lynn for nine years. He emigrated from the Dominican Republic in 2004.

Romero and his wife, Micaurys Guzman, were married in 2007 and own a home in Lynn. They have three children, Elias, a freshman at KIPP Academy, Sophia, a fifth-grader, and Abraham, a third grader.

Romero is proud of his wife’s drive and determination. “She earned her GED and received her associate’s degree (Bunker Hill Community College) bachelor’s degree (Salem State) and master’s degree (Boston College) in Social Work. She works at a non-profit agency in Boston.”