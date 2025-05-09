Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce Holds Grand Opening Celebration

The Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce held its Grand Opening Celebration for its new office location at 614 Washington St.

Mayor Jared Nicholson and Sen. Brendan Crighton joined GLCC Interim Executive Director Ryan Newhall, Operations Manager Christine Neals, and Chair Eileen Jonah for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We are so fortunate to have such an amazing Chamber here in the City of Lynn,” Mayor Nicholson told the large gathering of Chamber members and guests. “I know that all of you know how important that is to all of our aspirations for growth, vitality, jobs, tax revenue – everything a community needs to be a great community. You have a tremendous board of directors, an amazing president and executive director in Eileen [Jonah] and Ryan [Newhall] and just a great team all around.”

Nicholson said that he has been involved in the Chamber for more than a decade. “I don’t know if all you know this, but I was Chamber Rookie of the Year in 2014,” said Nicholson. “I’ve seen all that you’ve given back to the City and all that you’ve done to support your members.”

Nicholson praised the Chamber’s new location. “Where you are right here couldn’t be more exciting, right smack in the middle of our amazing downtown on a campus of growth and contribution and connection. I just want to congratulate you all for the strides you’re making, the way you’re all giving back, and really advancing the goals of your members. On behalf of the City of Lynn, I congratulate you on the grand opening of your new office.”